RAILA ODINGA’s boycott may be working as DUALE/ MUTURI are forced to adjourn Parliament! PETITION??

Thursday November 9, 2017 - After bragging that they do not need the Opposition to transact business in Parliament, reality is now dawning on the ruling Jubilee Party that they can’t do without National Super Alliance (NASA).





This is after Parliament was forced to alter its calendar and suspend its sittings as a result of the NASA boycott, which is affecting the operations of Parliament.





National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, tabled a..



