RAILA ODINGA’s boycott is nonsense and cannot affect the economy - ROTICH laughs at NASA’s resistance.

Thursday November 9, 2017 - Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, has projected an economic growth rate of 5 to 5.1 per cent this year despite political uncertainty.





Speaking during a press briefing at a Nairobi Hotel, Rotich expressed confidence that Kenya will rise from the prolonged election cycle as rainfall will foster growth in the agricultural sector.





The sector accounts for more than 25 per cent of the country's gross domestic product.





''To further demonstrate the…



