RAILA ODINGA’s ally accused of money laundering in Tanzania re-arrested minutes after being acquitted.

Monday, 06 November 2017 - Flamboyant Kenyan businessman and philanthropist, Don Bosco Gichana’s tribulations in Tanzania are far from over after he was re-arrested, minutes after being acquitted by the High Court over alleged money laundering.





Money laundering is an offence which is not bailable under Tanzania laws.





Gichana, who came to the limelight in the run-up to the 2007 General Elections when he imported the famous Red Hummer and donated it to ODM leader, Raila Odinga, for his campaigns, has spent four years in an Arusha prison as the case drags on.





He is being held alongside three Tanzania nationals, Median Mwale, Boniface Mwimbwa and Elias Ndejembi.





Last Tuesday, he thought he...



