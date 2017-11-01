RAILA ODINGA will be charged with TREASON if he swears himself as President of Kenya – MARAGA in the mix

..swear in the NASA leader as the President of the Republic of Kenya.

‘’Ensure no parallel swearing-in ceremony is held anywhere.”

“The Supreme Court's decision is final,” Kamama said.


"It is criminal for a civilian to endorse a fellow civilian to become president.”

“This is a big joke.”

“Chief Justice David Maraga shall swear-in the president-elect.”

“So, anything done in the bush or at somebody's home is unconstitutional and illegal,” Kamama added.

