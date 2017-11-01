RAILA ODINGA wants 8 goons who were killed by police on Friday given a State burial – UHURU/ RUTO to blame

..Ruto should take responsibility and ensure the victims are given a State burial.





But in a statement issued by police, the five are said to be goons who were lynched by member of the public.





The police say that the dead NASA supporters were killed when they were looting their properties along Jogoo Road and Haile Sellasie avenues.





But Raila dismissed the police report and said the 8 were not criminals but heroes who were fighting for justice and democracy in Kenya.



