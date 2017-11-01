RAILA ODINGA to defy court order not to form People’s Assemblies - I don’t recognize the court in Makueni

Tuesday November 21, 2017 - Head of NASA Secretariat, Norman Magaya, has dismissed the ruling of the High Court in Makueni suspending the formation of the People’s Assemblies in all the 47 Counties, terming the ruling as hopeless.





Speaking during an interview with the media, Magaya faulted the ruling, saying it was defective and not binding on NASA since they were not enjoined in the case.





“That is a...



