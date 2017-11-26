RAILA ODINGA tells UHURU and his MUNGIKI police to kill him but don’t kill his supporters! They are innocent

Sunday November 26, 2017 - National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader, Raila Odinga, has dared Jubilee to arrest or shoot him if he is the stumbling block to the country's progress.





Speaking at Laico Regency during a funds drive to raise money for supporters who died during his return from the United States, Raila said it is better to get rid of him rather ‘kill innocent Kenyans agitating for their democratic right’.





"If Raila is the problem, arrest him...arrest him.”





“Take him to…



