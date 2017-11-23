RAILA ODINGA summons NANOK for congratulating UHURU! How can you congratulate thieves and murderers?News, Politics 04:48
Thursday November 23, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has summoned Turkana Governor, Joseph Nanok, after he congratulated President Uhuru Kenyatta on his re-election for a second term.
Immediately after the Supreme Court ruling, Nanok who is the Chairman of the Council of Governors released a congratulatory message to the Jubilee Party leader on behalf of the 47 County Governors.
“I wish to…
Page 1 2