RAILA ODINGA officially boycotts SAFARICOM and gets an AIRTEL line – See PHOTOs

Monday, November 06, 2017 - NASA leader, Raila Odinga, has officially quit Safaricom and joined Airtel network.





On Monday morning, NASA CEO, Norman Magaya, announced that Raila will migrate to Airtel at their shop along Koinange Street.





Last Friday, the opposition started boycotting products of three companies deemed to be supporting Jubilee and Safaricom is among them.





Others include Bidco and Brookside.





So far, several NASA leaders have migrated to Airtel to rally supporters to follow suit.





Check out photos in the next page



