RAILA ODINGA mocks NCCK in US for saying he should join UHURU’s Government as the Prime Minister

...proposal by NCCK as a diversionary tactic meant to deflect from the real issues affecting Kenya’s democracy.
The NASA leader dismissed claims by Jubilee that he was seeking to form a Nusu Mkate Government with Uhuru.
Jubilee says that the opposition boss aims to achieve this through his National Resistance Movement (NRM) and his unending demands.
“We are not looking for jobs.”
“NCCK proposal to create a post of Prime Minister is a cheap way of looking at it,” Raila stated.
