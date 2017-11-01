RAILA ODINGA makes witchcraft headlines in Tanzania, Look at this newspaper (PHOTO)

Tuesday, 21 November 2017 - Aging Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, is making witchcraft headlines in Tanzania where he jetted to a day before the Supreme Court ruling.


According to this Tanzanian paper, Raila went to Tanzania to ask for a refund from a witchdoctor he had consulted after things went south.

Is this real or someone just wants to spoil “Baba’s” name?

You people should respect Raila Odinga, he is the...

