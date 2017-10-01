RAILA ODINGA is a gambler and he has no plan for himself or anyone - MUTAHI NGUNYI vomits again

Wednesday November 1, 2017 - Celebrated political commentator, Mutahi Ngunyi, has castigated Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, for calling on NASA supporters to boycott the repeat election that was held on October 26th saying it was a stupid decision.

In his latest analysis, Mutahi Ngunyi accused Raila of being a confused man and a gambler who has no plan for himself and his supporters after failing to clinch the Presidency.

“Is it possible that Raila has..

