RAILA ODINGA is the Fifth President of Kenya – MUDAVADI says as he names KALONZO as his Deputy President

Sunday November 26, 2017 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has termed NASA leader, Raila Odinga, as the President of the Republic of Kenya and Kalonzo Musyoka as his Deputy.





Speaking in Maanzoni Lodge on Tuesday during a National Super Alliance (NASA) strategy meeting, Mudavadi said NASA will continue to demonstrate until the illegitimate President, Uhuru Kenyatta, resigns.





“We recognise Raila as the legitimate President of Kenya and Kalonzo as his DP and as sovereign people we will see to it that they…



