RAILA ODINGA is the Fifth President of Kenya – MUDAVADI says as he names KALONZO as his Deputy President
…assume office," Mudavadi who is also NASA chief campaigner said.
He said NASA will do what it takes to uphold democracy with respect to the constitution.
"We know that on August 8th, Kenyans voted for Raila who emerged winner.”
“Raila and Kalonzo won that election.”
“What we have done will always be in the framework of the constitution." he said.
He also warned NASA supporters against attending Uhuru Kenyatta’s inauguration at Kasarani saying that is betraying those who died during NASA demos and protests.
