RAILA ODINGA is behaving like conman in his products boycott plan, here is his endgame - Jubilee MP

..three companies that NASA wants their followers to boycott their products are shut down, all Kenyans including their supporters will suffer.





On Friday , NASA MPs asked supporters to boycott products and services by Safaricom, Brookside and Bidco as part of the resistance movement.





At a Press Conference at Okoa Kenya in Nairobi, the leaders wore white T-shirts with clenched fists on them, symbolic of the resistance.





They said they will continue to pressurise the Government until it agrees to reform the IEBC and hold fresh elections within 90 days.





