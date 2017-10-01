RAILA ODINGA is alone as NASA Governors abandon him! We don’t want demonstrations in our Counties.

...compel the Jubilee Government and IEBC to organize another free and fair election in 90 days .





But the Governors said Raila’s demos are hurting the economy of the Counties and will have long terms effects of the Counties in the near future.





“I personally support our presidential candidate but it is true the coalition's planned protests could deny Counties a business-friendly environment to collect taxes," said one of the Governors.





"We were categorical, we will walk together on this as we hope arrangements will be made to ensure businesses are not disrupted and our operations are not affected,” the Governor added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



