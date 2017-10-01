RAILA ODINGA has less than 7 days to act or he will never be President of Kenya! UHURU/ RUTO smiling

RAILA ODINGA has less than 7 days to act or he will never be President of Kenya! UHURU/ RUTO smilingNews 06:21
Wednesday November 1, 2017 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta andWilliam Ruto as President and Deputy President-elect.
This follows their declaration of the two Jubilee leaders as winners of the repeat Presidential elections on Monday.
In the gazette notice dated October 30, (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati stated that ...
