RAILA ODINGA has less than 7 days to act or he will never be President of Kenya! UHURU/ RUTO smiling

Wednesday November 1, 2017 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta andWilliam Ruto as President and Deputy President-elect.





This follows their declaration of the two Jubilee leaders as winners of the repeat Presidential elections on Monday .





In the gazette notice dated October 30, (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati stated that ...



