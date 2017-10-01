RAILA ODINGA has less than 7 days to act or he will never be President of Kenya! UHURU/ RUTO smiling

...“In exercise of the powers conferred by Articles 88 (4), 136, 138 (4) and 10,140 (3) and 148 (3) of the Constitution, the chairperson of the commission declares that Uhuru Kenyatta and William Samoei Ruto have been duly elected as President and Deputy President elect.”





The move now gives those who want to challenge the election of Uhuru/ Ruto only 7 days to do so.





If not, they should forever hold their peace in accordance with Article 140 of the Constitution which states that





“A person may file a petition in the Supreme Court to challenge the election of the President-elect within seven days after the date of the declaration of the results of the Presidential election.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST



