RAILA ODINGA given one last chance to vie but his supporters can’t take it - This is a mockery to BABA!

Friday November 3, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has been invited to participate in the upcoming elections by the Bunge La Mwananchi Movement days after he formed the People’s Assembly which is the English version of Bung La Wananchi.





Speaking at Jeevanjee Gardens, Bunge La Mwananchi Chairman, Henry Shitanda, dismissed Raila Odinga’s People’s Assembly saying it was a replica of their movement.





However, he welcomed the NASA leader to participate in the lection and seek...



