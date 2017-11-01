RAILA is so stingy, See the amount of money he gave KALONZO to help him clear his wife’s hospital bill.

, , 06:41

Wednesday, November 8, 2017 - The wife of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Pauline, is in Germany where she has been undergoing specialized treatment after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.


Kalonzo has been raising funds from friends to help settle the huge bills that have accumulated.

A time like this is when someone knows his true friends and Kalonzo has really learnt alot.

President Uhuru Kenyatta gave...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno