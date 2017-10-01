RAILA is heartless, this is what he did to BOB COLLYMORE outside his Karen residence, No mercy.

Tuesday, November 7, 2017 - When NASA leader, Raila Odinga, threatened to ask his supporters to boycott Safaricom products, Bob Collymore went to his Karen residence to seek an appointment with him over the matter.





Raila had been ignoring Bob Collymore’s calls, emails, text messages and emissaries sent to him, forcing him to go to his Karen residence.





According to well placed sources, Raila embarrassed Bob Collymore badly after he ordered his security to chase him away.





He tried to beg for a...



