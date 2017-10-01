RAILA is heartless, this is what he did to BOB COLLYMORE outside his Karen residence, No mercy.

..chance to speak to Raila but the NASA leader refused claiming that he cannot speak to him.





Raila’s call for his supporters to boycott Safaricom products is hurting the telecommunication giant that has been making billions of shillings in profit.





Over 1 million Safaricom dealers risk losing their jobs following Raila’s call for a boycott of Safaricom products among his supporters.





We understand that there have been several crisis meetings at Safaricom House as the company starts making huge losses following Baba’s directive.



