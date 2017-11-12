RAILA is a con; see how he lied to his supporters on his US tour – Even MURKOMEN has addressed CSIS

Sunday November 12, 2017 - Outsopken Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murokomen, has exposed the lies by the National Super Alliance (NASA) that its leader was in the US to address the US Congress, while in real sense he was addressing the US think tank at the Center for Strategic International Studies.





In a tweet yesterday, Murkomen dismissed Raila’s address at the center saying it does not warrant so much attention.





Murkomen noted that he...



