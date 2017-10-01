RAILA has a heart of an animal, His ardent supporter injured during demos cries out from KNH (PHOTOs)

Thursday, November 2, 2017 - An ardent supporter of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, by the name Owino Mawe, is suffering in pain at Kenyatta Hospital after he was injured during anti-IEBC demos.





Owino Mawe, who was always on the frontline during anti-IEBC demos, was among those run over by a Prado that was being driven by a Kikuyu businessman in Nairobi CBD.





Nairobi Women Rep, Esther Passaris, took him to Kenyatta Hospital and only paid Sh 1,500.





She has never showed up after that day.





NASA leaders, Simba Arati, and Otiende Amollo have visited Owino Mawe at KNH but they didn’t bother to cater for his medical bills.





Doctors have...



