RAILA forms parallel Government as he maintains repeat poll was a sham and does not recognize UHURU

RAILA forms parallel Government as he maintains repeat poll was a sham and does not recognize UHURUNews 16:01
Wednesday November 1, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has dismissed the October 26th repeat Presidential election as a sham.
Addressing journalists at Okoa Kenya Headquarters, Raila said he will not recognize Uhuru as President and demanded for a fresh election in 90 days.
And in what has been viewed as a well calculated move to form a parallel Government, Raila Odinga announced the..
