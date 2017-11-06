RAILA confirms that KALONZO is headed to Jubilee after UHURU bribed him with Sh 38 million for his WIFE

Tuesday November 6, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has claimed that the Jubilee Government is desperate to lure former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to Jubilee by offering him some ''bribe''.





In an interview with a local daily, Kalonzo who is reportedly attending to his sick wife in Germany, has been out of the political limelight in what Odinga refers to as a 'personal problem'.





“They know that our brother Kalonzo is having personal problems and it will not be a surprise if Government operatives take…



