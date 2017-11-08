RAILA calls for formation of Nusu Mkate Govt with UHURU for only 6 months - He’s now desperate

07:54

Wednesday November 8, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, is now desperate and wants to join President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government by all means.

This is after he proposed the formation of a six-month interim Government (nusu Mkate) to give room for changes in law to reduce powers wielded by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The NASA leader told Reuters that he...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno