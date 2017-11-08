RAILA calls for formation of Nusu Mkate Govt with UHURU for only 6 months - He’s now desperate

RAILA calls for formation of Nusu Mkate Govt with UHURU for only 6 months - He’s now desperateNews 07:54
Wednesday November 8, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, is now desperate and wants to join President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government by all means.
This is after he proposed the formation of a six-month interim Government (nusu Mkate) to give room for changes in law to reduce powers wielded by President Uhuru Kenyatta.
The NASA leader told Reuters that he...
This is after he proposed the formation of a six-month interim Government (nusu Mkate) to give room for changes in law to reduce powers wielded by President Uhuru Kenyatta.
The NASA leader told Reuters that he...
Page 1 2