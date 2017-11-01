RAILA asks ICC to come for UHURU/ RUTO again and begs TRUMP’s help before Kenya slides into anarchy

RAILA asks ICC to come for UHURU/ RUTO again and begs TRUMP’s help before Kenya slides into anarchyNews 02:41
Monday November 20, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has appealed to the international community to intervene and save the country from sliding into anarchy.
This follows the political standoff being witnessed in the country that is laced with ethnic hatred, destruction of property and deaths.
Speaking at Nairobi Hospital after visiting Mathare MP, Anthony Oluoch, who was shot and...
Page 1 2