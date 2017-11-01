RAILA asks ICC to come for UHURU/ RUTO again and begs TRUMP’s help before Kenya slides into anarchy

..injured by the police during a confrontation in Baba Dogo, Raila said the current situation in the country would turn ugly if a solution is not reached urgently.





The NASA leader accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, of engaging in hate and incitement politics instead of preaching reconciliation and seeking an end to the current political impasse.





“They (Uhuru/Ruto) are pushing the country into a precipice.”





“Instead of apologizing, they are inciting people,” Raila said.





“We need the international community to intervene at this stage…there is going to be turmoil in our country if the international community does not act now,” he added.



