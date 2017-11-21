Radio Maisha presenter, NICK ODHIAMBO, under fire for insulting LUOs daily (LOOK)

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - Radio Maisha presenter, Nick Odhiambo, is under siege for using derogatory terms when describing Luos.





The former Classic FM presenter and popular voice-over artist never misses an opportunity to talk ill about the Luo nation and it has come to the attention of the public.





Just like most local comedians who thrive on tribal jokes, Nick, who has nothing to offer apart from his God-given voice, has made it a habit to debase Luos and it is not funny.





When Radio Maisha poached him to fill the shoes left by Jalang’o who joined Hot 96, they thought he would do a good job but at this rate, the Standard Media Group owned Radio maybe included among the products to…



