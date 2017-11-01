Pure genius! See how NASA tricked police yesterday and held an illegal rally without UHURU/ RUTO’s knowledge

Friday November 17, 2017 - Defiant National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders proved to be smarter than the Jubilee Government yesterday after they tricked the police and held an illegal rally without the knowledge of all State machinery, including State House.





The NASA leaders led by Siaya Senator James Orengo and Miguna Miguna clashed with the police during the day after the police barred them from the historic Kamkunji Grounds where they had planned a meeting ahead of today’s grand return of their leader Raila Odinga.





However, the NASA leaders tricked the police and...



