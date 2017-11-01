Proud Father! BONI KHALWALE celebrates after his two children shine in KCPE (PHOTOs)

, , 05:47

Thursday, 23 November 2017 - Former Kakamega County Senator, Boni Khalwalwe, is a proud father after his two kids excelled in KCPE.

His daughter, Flava, scored 407 marks while his son, Steve, attained 402 marks.

They were both in Malinya Primary School - a public school.

The top student, Goldalyn Kakuya (from Kakamega County) scored 455 marks compared to the...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno