Proud Father! BONI KHALWALE celebrates after his two children shine in KCPE (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 05:47
Thursday, 23 November 2017 - Former Kakamega County Senator, Boni Khalwalwe, is a proud father after his two kids excelled in KCPE.
His daughter, Flava, scored 407 marks while his son, Steve, attained 402 marks.
They were both in Malinya Primary School - a public school.
The top student, Goldalyn Kakuya (from Kakamega County) scored 455 marks compared to the...
Page 1 2