Proud Father! BONI KHALWALE celebrates after his two children shine in KCPE (PHOTOs)

Thursday, 23 November 2017 - Former Kakamega County Senator, Boni Khalwalwe, is a proud father after his two kids excelled in KCPE.





His daughter, Flava, scored 407 marks while his son, Steve, attained 402 marks.





They were both in Malinya Primary School - a public school.





The top student, Goldalyn Kakuya (from Kakamega County) scored 455 marks compared to the...



