Program Officer Job in Kenya

Open Society Initiative for Eastern Africa (OSIEA), founded in 2005 as part of the Open Society Foundations network, works to advance human rights and promote vibrant and inclusive democracies in eastern Africa - Kenya, Tanzania, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and Rwanda.





We support efforts to promote democratic governance, respect for rule of law, equality and non-discrimination, advancement of economic and health rights and protection of rights of minorities.





We work with governments, civil society organizations, coalitions, religious institutions and individuals.





OSIEA is seeking a highly competent and outstanding individual to fill the position of Program Officer - Health and Rights



Overall job purpose: In collaboration with two Open Society Foundation thematic programmes namely the Human Rights Initiative (HRI) and the Public Health Program (PHP); the Programme Officer’s core duties will entail provision of technical support in identification and fostering of effective grant making relations in a dynamic, creative and committed manner with a focus on key populations.



Key Responsibilities

· Provide a bold vision for innovative work that will add value by identifying grant-making, operational, and advocacy strategies to advance health rights of key populations in Eastern Africa. Participate in the development of overall program strategy.

· Collaborate within and beyond the program team, including building partnerships beyond OSF, to develop knowledge content, identify emerging trends, and conduct strong field assessments employing a rights-based lens.

· Conduct relevant policy analysis in the region for internal and external audiences.

· Support identification of capacity and institutional development opportunities in partner organizations (grantees).

· Support network/coalition building for joint advocacy with grantees and constituents targeting governments, donor agencies, service providers, and the general public.

· Oversee administrative duties within the program and supervision of consultants.

Person specifications

· Advanced degree in a relevant field.

· At least six years’ relevant work experience.

· Strong written and verbal communication skills in English and one other East African language.

· Experience developing and implementing social change strategies through a rights-based approach and substantive knowledge of health rights issues in the Eastern Africa region.

· Experience in working with community based groups in East Africa on public health and human rights issues relating to LGBTI, sex workers, People Who Use Drugs (PWUD) among others.

· Experience in grant making in East Africa.

· Knowledge of the Eastern Africa sexual rights context.

· NGO experience is desirable.

· Ability to manage several simultaneous projects in a fast-paced environment.

· Integrity, team work, diplomacy and professionalism will be essential.

· Willingness to travel as needed.

How to Apply



Suitably qualified candidates should mail their resumes and cover letters to jobs@osiea.org by by 1st December 2017.