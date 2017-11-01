Pope FRANCIS auctions a Lamborghini he received as a gift to help in charity, KIUNAs can’t do this (PICs).

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - Pope Francis has touched the hearts of faithfuls across the world after he auctioned a Lamborghini he received from the luxurious automobile company’s CEO to help in charity.





He prayed for the expensive car, blessed it and then put it up for auction.





The Pope is known for his simple lifestyle and kind heart.





He is not like African pastors such as Kiuna and the rest who swim in money as their followers languish in poverty.





