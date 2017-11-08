PLO LUMUMBA and PAUL MUITE sacked as IEBC appoints new lawyers – Were they RAILA’s moles

Wednesday November 8, 2017 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dropped lawyer Paul Muite and PLO Lumumba who represented it during the August 8th Presidential petition but lost to NASA, leading to the nullification of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win.





In a statement to Kenyans, the electoral body disclosed that it had appointed a new team of 8 lawyers who will represent it in the Supreme Court.





The new team will hold brief for the electoral body in the two petitions challenging the...



