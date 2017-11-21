PHOTOs of the S£XY KAMBA LADY who has said KIKUYU LADIES has soggy N()N()s! Is she right?Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 07:15
Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - A certain lady from the Kamba community has insulted Kikuyu women claiming that they have ''soggy n()n()s'' and admitted that she hates them with a passion.
Though the woman identified as Sharlyn Muthui and currently resides in Nairobi West, has received a fierce backlash from Kikuyu women who have also hurled abuses at her, she seem unshaken.
Here is what she posted
See photos of the moron in the next page