PHOTO of RUTO and WAIGURU in Kirinyaga on Thursday causes a stir, Siasa ni kama mpira .

Friday, November 24, 2017 - A photo of Deputy President William Ruto and Kirinyaga Governor, Ann Waiguru, on Thursday during the launch of Thiba Dam has caused a stir.
They say that a photo speaks a thousand words and Kenyans are reading too much in this photo.
In this photo, they see a President and Deputy President in 2022.
And don’t forget these two were exchanging harsh words during the NYS saga.
But it’s now their time to eat.
See the...
