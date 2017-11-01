PHOTO of RUTO and WAIGURU in Kirinyaga on Thursday causes a stir, Siasa ni kama mpira .

, , , 04:13

Friday, November 24, 2017 - A photo of Deputy President William Ruto and Kirinyaga Governor, Ann Waiguru, on Thursday during the launch of Thiba Dam has caused a stir.

They say that a photo speaks a thousand words and Kenyans are reading too much in this photo.

In this photo, they see a President and Deputy President in 2022.

And don’t forget these two were exchanging harsh words during the NYS saga.

But it’s now their time to eat.

See the...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno