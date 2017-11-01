PESA ni SABUNI: Never seen before photo of singer NAMELESS before fame and money will shock you (LOOK)

Friday, November 24, 2017 - David Mathenge better known as Nameless is without a doubt one of the finest entertainers Kenya has produced yet.





His resilience and consistence has seen him remain relevant in the Kenyan music scene for over two decades.





The ‘Salary’ hit-maker has left Kenyan talking after sharing a photo of himself when he was struggling as a machine operator in an undisclosed factory.





He captioned the Photo: “20years difference but...



