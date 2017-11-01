PESA IKO! Former Citizen TV news anchor buys Range Rover Evoque months after being sacked (PHOTOs)

, , , 11:25

Saturday, 25 November 2017 - Former Citizen TV news anchor, TerryAnne Chebet, is eating life with a big spoon.

She has just acquired a Range Rover Evoque thought to be worth 3.6 million months after being sacked from Royal media Services.

Chebet, who was blessed with a baby girl (second born), last month, flaunted the new machine on IG.

Apparently, she has....

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno