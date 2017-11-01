Pastor MBORO prays for an impotent man and forces him to have S*X with his wife on live TV.

Monday, 13 November 2017 - This shocking video that has gone viral shows controversial South African pastor and leader of the Church of Incredible Happenings, Mboro praying for an impotent man.





He then went ahead and ordered the couple to have s*x on live TV, at the couple’s home.





This is the same pastor who claimed he visited heaven and earlier this year and took photos with God which he was selling to his gullible followers.





Wonders shall never end!





Watch the video below.



