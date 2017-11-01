Over 50 Government Jobs in Kenya - Bungoma

Radiologist

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

The County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified Kenyans to fill the following positions.

Duties

· Supervise and report all examinations in general radiology, mammography, ultrasound and CT scan.

· Participate in institutional continuous Medical Education

· Supervise Radiographers with the objective of achieving quality standards in imaging services and

· Adherence to radiation protection board guidelines concerning radiation safety.

Requirements

· Served at the level of assistant director of medical services/specialist for a minimum period of three years in the specialty

· Masters of medicine in Radiology or equivalent postgraduate qualification from a recognized Institution.

· Registered and Licensed with the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board

· Satisfied the requirements of chapter 6 of the Constitution and

· Demonstrated a high degree of professional competence in planning and management of health care programmes at the national level and also degree of

· administrative capabilities required for responsibilities at this level.









Pediatrician

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Responsibilities

· Provide in-patient and out -patient services to new born children and adolescents.

· Supervise and train medical officers, interns and clinical officers rotating in Paediatrics department

· Participate in continuous medical and education facility and

· Participate in maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and response.

Requirements

· Served at the level of assistant director of medical services/specialist for a minimum period of three years in the specialty.

· Masters in Medicine Paediatrics and Child Health or Masters in Medicine Child Health and

· Paediatrics from a recognized institution.

· Registered and licensed by Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist board

· Satisfied the requirements of chapter 6 of the Constitution and

· Demonstrated a high degree of professional competence in planning and management of health care programmes at the national level and also degree of administrative capabilities required for responsibilities at this level.









Gynecologist

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Responsibilities

· Head of Obstetrics and Gynecology unit in the hospital

· Offer in – patient and out – patient Obstetrics and gynecology in the hospital

· Perform obstetrics and gynecology surgical operations.

· Supervise and train medical officers, interns and clinical officers rotating in obstetrics and gynecology unit

· Participate in continuous medical education in the unit

· Participate in maternal and Perinatal death surveillance and response.

Requirements

· Served at the level of assistant director of medical services/specialist for a minimum period of three years in the specialty.

· Masters in Medicine Reproductive health or its equivalent from a recognized institution.

· Registered and licensed by Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist board

· Satisfied the requirements of chapter 6 of the Constitution and

· Demonstrated a high degree of professional competence in planning and management of health care programmes at the national level and also degree of administrative capabilities required for responsibilities at this level.









Clinical Officer (Anaesthetists)

Duties and Responsibilities

· Pre operative review and management.

· Pre operative management of patients.

· Registration of patients in other areas when called upon.

· Attendance of major ward rounds and

· Post operative medicines and management of patient

Requirements

· Diploma in Clinical Medicine and surgery or Bachelor of clinical medicines and community Health from a recognized institution.

· Higher Diploma in Clinical medicine and surgery (Anesthesia) from a recognized institution.

· Certificate of Registration from the Clinical Officers Council with valid practicing license

· Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution

· Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) for Degree holders





Medical Engineering Technologist

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Duties

· Conduct pre-installation works;

· Install and commission medical equipment and plants;

· Conduct repair of highly complex medical equipment;

· Perform preventive maintenance of highly complex medical equipment;

· Conduct performance and safety test and calibration of highly complex medical equipment;

· Conduct fairly basic facility and utility repairs;

· Perform repairs and planned preventive maintenance on highly complex general/ medical plants;

· Operate highly complex medical and general plants;

· Technical advice including outsourcing;

· Prepare technical specification for spare parts, consumables and materials required;

· Order spare parts, consumable and materials required for maintenance and repair of equipment and plants

· Maintain a record of spare parts, material and consumables purchased and utilized in the workshop.

Requirements

· Relevant minimum work experience of six (6) years three (3) years of which at the grade of Medical Engineering Technologist II Job Group J;

· Diploma in Medical Engineering from a recognized institution and

· Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance





Community Health Renal Nurse

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Responsibilities

· Nursing and assessment of patients;

· Education to patients and their families;

· Initiation of dialysis, patient and machine monitoring during dialysis and termination of the dialysis procedure;

· Home dialysis training;

· Nursing care prior to and following renal transplant;

· Care of renal patients in the secondary stage involving rehabilitation and in the tertiary stage;

· Organizing for and coordinating training for staff on renal care and

· Ensuring a safe environment for care of patients.

Requirements

· Diploma in Community health nursing from Kenya Medical Training College or any other recognized Institution;

· Higher diploma in Renal Care from a recognized institution;

· Registration Certificate issued by the Nursing Council of Kenya;

· Valid Practicing License from Nursing Council of Kenya and

· Certificate in Computer Application Skills from a recognized Institution.









Community Health Nurse (Critical Care Nursing)

Jobs Group K

Responsibilities

· Responds to medical emergencies in all areas in the hospital

· Assessing, coordinating, monitoring and evaluating care of critically ill patients and advocating for

them

· Ensuring and maintaining a safe environment for patients and for their safety while on their life saving machines

· Coordinating with the multidisciplinary team on critical patient care

· Organizing for and coordinating training for staff on critical care and

· Giving education and support to families of critically ill patients

Requirements

· For appointment to this grade one MUST have:

· Diploma in Community health nursing from Kenya Medical Training College or any other recognized Institution;

· Higher diploma in Critical Care Nursing from a recognized institution

· Registration Certificate issued by the Nursing Council of Kenya;

· Valid Practicing License from Nursing Council of Kenya and

· Certificate in Computer Application Skills from a recognized Institution.

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Registered Community Health Nurse III

Job Group “H”

(40 Posts)

Responsibilities

· Assessing, planning, implementing nursing interventions and evaluating patient’s outcomes

· Providing appropriate healthcare services including Integrated Management of Childhood Illness (MICI), immunization, PMTCT, ante-natal care and delivery

· Providing health education and counseling to patients/clients and community on identified health needs

· Referring patients and clients appropriately

· Facilitating patients’ admission and initiating discharge plans

· Maintaining records on patients/clients health condition and care

Ensuring a tidy and safe clinical environment and

· Collecting and compiling data.

Requirements

· Diploma in Community health nursing from Kenya Medical Training College or any other recognized Institution;

· Registration Certificate issued by the Nursing Council of Kenya;

· Valid Practicing License from Nursing Council of Kenya, and

· Certificate in Computer Application Skills from a recognized Institution.

Terms of Service

Permanent and Pensionable

Medical Laboratory Technologist III

Job Group “H”

Responsibilities

An officer at this level will be responsible for the following duties and responsibilities:

· Performing and interpreting relevant laboratory tests; and

· Cleaning and sterilizing laboratory glass ware, surfaces and equipment documenting and receiving samples for analysis; preparing laboratory reagents

Requirements

· Diploma in medical Laboratory Technology from a recognized institution;

· Registered by the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technologists & Technicians Board (KMLTB)

· Have certificate in Computer applications skills from a recognized institution

Terms of Service:

Permanent and Pensionable

How to Apply

Applications including detailed Curriculum Vitae (C.V), Copies of Academic and Professional Certificates, Testimonials, National Identification Card or Passport and any other supporting documents should be submitted in sealed envelope, to reach the undersigned on or before 25th November, 2016at 5 p.m.

The Secretary

County Public Service Board

P.O BOX 2489-50200

Bungoma