Outrage as newly acquired police patrol boats are named after I.G BOINNET! This is nonsense (PHOTOs)

Thursday, 09 November 2017 - Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet is on the receiving end from Kenyans after he named newly acquired Police Patrol Boats at the Maritime Police Unit in Kilindini after himself.





While commissioning the 6 boats sourced from South Korea, Boinnet said launching of speed patrolling police boats will ensure quick response to drug trafficking, terrorism among other issues.





However, Kenyans are not amused by the decision to name them after himself.





