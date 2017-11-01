ORENGO reveals what UHURU and RUTO are too afraid to admit or hear – The US trip was just the beginning

..is involved in the team that is drawing up a master plan to overthrow President Uhuru Kenyatta and install Raila as the 5th President of Kenya.





He termed yesterday’s one million match as the beginning of a civilian revolution that will topple Uhuru and Jubilee from power.





“I have never seen such a huge number of people in my life.”





“This only confirms that a revolution has started and like it or not, Raila Odinga must be President.”





“Even the whole world has seen that indeed he is the People’s President,” Orengo said.





