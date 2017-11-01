ORENGO chased out of a Nairobi hotel like a dog for misleading RAILA! He should not have boycotted poll

Wednesday November 1, 2017 - A section of National Super Alliance (NASA) lawmakers have expressed their disappointment with lawyer, James Orengo, for advising NASA leader, Raila Odinga, to boycott the October 26th repeat election.





According to impeccable sources in NASA, some MPs in the opposition said Orengo misled Raila by telling him to boycott the election.





They said it appeared there was no 'next move' incase IEBC was to go on with the election and announce President Uhuru Kenyatta winner.





The MPs who…



