OFFICIAL: RAILA to be sworn in as 5th President of Kenya at Nyayo Stadium after returning from the US

Saturday November 18, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) has once again threatened to swear in their leader, Raila Odinga, as the 5th President of Kenya.





Addressing NASA supporters who turned up to welcome Raila from the US, Siaya Senator James Orengo said should Jubilee swear in Uhuru Kenyatta as President, NASA will also hold a parallel swearing in ceremony at Nyayo Stadium.





Similar sentiments were echoed by...



