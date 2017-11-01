OFFICIAL: RAILA to be sworn in as 5th President of Kenya at Nyayo Stadium after returning from the US

..former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama who confirmed that Raila Odinga beat Uhuru Kenyatta by a big margin in the August 8th General Election.





He said the subsequent repeat elections were a sham and if they are even to go with the numbers, the 12.6 million who boycotted the poll are Raila’s supporters and therefore should be sworn in as President.





According to Muthama, Raila got more than 12 million votes in the repeat polls since only 3.5 million people voted for Uhuru and not the 7.4 million that was reported by the IEBC.





“If they swear in Uhuru, we will swear in Raila and if they protect Uhuru, we shall also protect our baba,” Muthama said.



