ODM in trouble! We hacked IEBC systems and rigged in Prof. ANYANG’ NYONG’O! LUO mans tells judge

Wednesday November 9, 2017 - An IT expert told a Kisumu court on Wednesday that he hacked the IEBC servers during the August 8th General Election and realized that some files have been deleted.





Levy Otieno Obiero revealed that he accessed the IEBC servers during the election and realized that some files had been deleted in favour of Prof. Nyong’o who was announced as the winner of the Kisumu gubernatorial poll.





Levy, who was a witness for former Kisumu Governor, Jack Ranguma, stated that…



