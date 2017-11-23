NYONG’O bans RAILA ODINGA‘s chaotic demos in Kisumu! We have destroyed billions and we are suffering

Thursday November 23, 2017 - Kisumu Governor, Prof Anyang Nyong’o, has banned demonstrations in Kisumu County claiming that the demos by NASA have damaged property worth billions of shillings.





Addressing the press on Thursday , Nyong'o said that a group of young people were taking advantage of the chaos to loot property, rob residents and block major roads within the city.





He said Kisumu businesses are suffering because of the chaos and said he wants the…



