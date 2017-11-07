NYERI Governor, DR. WAHOME GAKURU dies following a horrific Road Accident.

Tuesday, 07 November 2017- Nyeri Governor Dr. Wahome Gakuru is dead.





He was involved in a freak accident on Tuesday morning along the Murang’a-Thika road, near Kabati.





His Mercedes Benz care ran through the rail after his bodyguard and driver lost control of the car.





Dr.Wahome was rushed to Thika Level five hospital where he passed on.





Gakuru was traveling to Nairobi for a talk show before he met his ill-timed death.





He becomes the second Nyeri governor to die in office after Nderitu Gachagua who died in February, 2017.





His body has been transferred to Lee Funeral home.





May his soul rest in peace.



