NTV reveals why they settled on S3XY AMINA to replace LARRY MADOWO on ‘The Trend’

Monday, November 20, 2017 - After months of searching, NTV finally unveiled talented Amina Abdi Rabar as the new host of ‘The Trend’ replacing Larry Madowo.





The young but experienced media personality was unveiled last Friday as the new host of the highly rated show.





Before head hunting Amina from K24 and Capital FM, the likes of Ciru Muriuki, Cindy Ogana, Anita Nderu, Njambi Koikai, Dr Kingori, held fort for Larry.





So why did they settle on Amina?





NTV’s head of...



